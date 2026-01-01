Every item on our menu is crafted with one goal: to make you feel good. From cold pressed juices, acai bowls and smoothies to toasts, wraps, sandwiches and fresh salads, there's something nourishing for everyone. More than just a juice bar or cafe, we're your everyday destination for wholesome, feel-good eating in Atlanta.
Fan favorites blended fresh — or build your own perfect blend.
$9.75
Thick, loaded bowls packed with nutrients and topped your way.
$13.50
Reset and recharge with our curated organic juice cleanse packs.
from
$19.80
Fresh-squeezed and cold pressed juices bursting with flavor & vitality.
$9.50
Grab your favorite healthy snacks and drinks — quick and easy.
from
$2.50
Wraps, toasts, salads and sandwiches made to fuel your day.
from
$9.75
Nutrient-rich juices crafted to cleanse, energize and restore.
$9.00
Powerful little shots with big health benefits for daily wellness.
$4.95
Bring CraveWell to your next event — fresh and healthy catering.
from
$30.00
Nutritious bites and smoothies even the littlest ones will crave.
from
$6.00
Download the CraveWell Cafe App to get rewards on your favorite items.
Don’t want to drive? No problem! We deliver and cater. Just confirm that you're within range.
Pick up right here in store., Fresh and flavorful. Schedule your order now.
The recognition means everything, but your loyalty means more. CraveWell Juicery & Cafe has been named one of Atlanta's 3 Best Rated Juice Bars and awarded Best Juice & Smoothie Bar by Best of Best Self 2025. Westside Atlanta's favorite juice bar and cafe, built by the community, for the community.
"Everything is so fresh and everyone is always so sweet."
Aliesha J.
"Fast, friendly service and fresh, healthy food. CraveWell’s one of those spots you can count on every time."
Jerry W.
"I always grab a smoothie after my yoga workout and it always hits the spot.
Love this spot."
Kendra D.
"Very easy to find, lots of free parking available. So many yummy options to choose from."
Madison D.
CraveWell Juicery & Cafe is Westside Atlanta's go-to juice bar and cafe for more than just convenience; we serve fresh, feel-good eating made your way, every day.
Every juice, bowl and bite made fresh to order
Enjoy with no artificial flavors, fillers or shortcuts.
Rooted in Westside Atlanta for your convenience
Customize almost anything on our menu
Monday - Friday: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
(404) 254-3235
The cafe is situated in a commercial area, making it a convenient stop along the Marietta Blvd corridor.
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Accordion 1
CraveWell Juicery & Cafe is located at 2260 Marietta Blvd NW, Suite 105, Atlanta, GA 30318 in Westside Village.
What are CraveWell's hours of operation?
CraveWell Juicery & Cafe is open Monday through Friday from 7:00am to 7:00pm, Saturday from 8:00am to 7:00pm, and Sunday from 9:00am to 6:00pm. We are located at 2260 Marietta Blvd NW, Suite 105, Atlanta, GA 30318 in Westside Village.
Accordion 2
Yes. CraveWell Juicery & Cafe is a vegan-friendly cafe. Our menu features organic, plant-based smoothies, cold pressed juices, acai bowls, smoothie bowls, wellness shots, and fresh food options including wraps, salads, and toast — all made with real ingredients.
Does CraveWell offer gluten-free options?
Yes. CraveWell Juicery & Cafe offers gluten-free menu options. Many of our cold pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and wellness shots are naturally gluten-free. Ask our team about specific gluten-free choices when you visit or order online.
Does CraveWell offer juice cleanses in Atlanta?
Yes. CraveWell Juicery & Cafe offers organic juice cleanses for customers in Atlanta looking for a wellness reset. Our cleanses are made with fresh, organic cold pressed juices. Visit cravewellcafe.com or call (404) 254-3235 for cleanse options and pricing.
Does CraveWell Juicery & Cafe offer delivery?
Yes. CraveWell Juicery & Cafe offers delivery, takeout, and dine-in service. Online ordering is available at cravewellcafe.com. We are located in Westside Village, Atlanta, GA.
Does CraveWell offer catering in Atlanta?
Yes. CraveWell Juicery & Cafe provides catering services for events, corporate meetings, and gatherings in the Atlanta area. Our catering menu features fresh organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, and fresh food options. Contact us at (404) 254-3235 or visit cravewellcafe.com to inquire about catering.
Does CraveWell have a kids menu?
Yes. CraveWell Juicery & Cafe offers a kids menu with healthy, fresh options made with real organic ingredients — perfect for families visiting Westside Village in Atlanta.